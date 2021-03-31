LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday that the investigation into the Rancho Palos Verdes rollover crash that left golfer Tiger Woods with serious injuries has been completed.

“A cause has been determined, the investigation has concluded,” Villanueva said. “However, we have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel. There’s some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation, and we’re going to ask them if they waive the privacy. Then we’ll be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident.”

Villanueva said investigators had obtained the black box of the SUV Woods was driving the morning of Feb. 23 when he struck the center median on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road. The vehicle careened across the boulevard, sheered off a tree and flipped before coming to a rest on its side about 30 yards off the side of the road.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash and no other injuries reported.

Woods, 45, was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for multiple fractures to his right leg and ankle before being transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for additional treatment.

On March 16, Woods announced via social media that he had been released from the hospital and was recovering at his home in Florida.

Woods, who lives in Florida, was in the Southland for the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at The Riviera Country Club.

