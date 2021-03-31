LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy died while off duty in a traffic collision.
“It is with profound sadness that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announces the loss of Deputy Jeffrey McKee,” the department wrote on Facebook Wednesday. “Who passed away in an off-duty traffic collision on Sunday, March 28, 2021.”READ MORE: Derek Chauvin Trial, March 31: New Video Shows Chauvin Defending His Actions To Bystander
McKee was assigned to the Inmate Reception Center as a scheduling deputy. He had been with LASD since 2006.READ MORE: More Than 4M Vaccine Doses Administered In LA County; San Bernardino Surpasses 4K COVID Deaths
The department said that McKee committed his professional life to Los Angeles County and protecting its citizens.
“The LASD family mourns the loss of Deputy McKee,” the department wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”MORE NEWS: Driver Pours Out Alcohol, Smokes Pot During Pursuit In Downtown Los Angeles
Mckee is survived by his wife and two children.