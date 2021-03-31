DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A pursuit with a driver led to weapons drawn by officers and spike-strips utilized, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers said the driver was initially wanted for reckless driving and at one point during the pursuit stopped the car, poured what appeared to be an alcoholic beverage out of a cup, got back in the car, and sped off.READ MORE: Derek Chauvin Trial, March 31: New Video Shows Chauvin Defending His Actions To Bystander
The driver then drove to a dead-end street and turned around. Officers used a spike-strip on the vehicle’s wheels.READ MORE: More Than 4M Vaccine Doses Administered In LA County; San Bernardino Surpasses 4K COVID Deaths
The driver stopped the car around 8:47 p.m., however, officers noted the driver was still being non-compliant as he refused to exit the vehicle.
Officers had their weapons drawn and believed the driver was smoking marijuana in the stopped vehicle. As of 9:01 p.m. officers were still in a standoff with the driver.MORE NEWS: LA City Vehicles Hit With Catalytic Converter Thefts
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)