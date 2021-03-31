BURBANK (CBSLA) — The city of Burbank Wednesday red tagged the Tinhorn Flats building, preventing anyone from using or occupying the space.

According to the city, a safety task force was formed Monday to inspect the business for “life-safety violations,” after the business refused to close even though the electricity had been disconnected.

During the inspection, the task force noted violations to the Burbank Municipal Code, California Electrical Code, California Building Code, Uniform Mechanical Code and the Uniform Plumbing Code.

“There are multiple fire/life safety violations that have been brought to the business owner’s attention. These violations may create life safety hazards to any occupants in the structure,” Burbank Fire Department Chief Eric Garcia said in a news release.

According to the city, the business had run cords from a generator to an electrical panel and was using the electrical breakers as switches, which the city said was a fire hazard. Additionally, the city said the building did not have working exit lights.

On Wednesday, the task force red tagged the building after clearing out the occupants and the city padlocked the doors of the establishment. The city said anyone who reopens or enters the building would be subject to arrest by the Burbank Police Department.

This is the latest in a series of escalations between the owner of the establishment and the city, which have been at odds over COVID-19 protocols.

The city said it had issued $2,500 in administrative citations to the owner and their representatives due to the failure to comply with local ordinances and orders.

According to a statement from the city, the red tagging of the building was separate from the ongoing civil suit and temporary restraining order issued by the court. The next hearing for that case has been scheduled for April 9.