LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Roughly 15 million Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines were ruined due to human error in a large batch, the New York Times first reported Wednesday.
The error happened when employees mixed up vaccine ingredients at an Emergent BioSolutions plant in Baltimore, a subcontractor helping Johnson & Johnson with the manufacturing process, according to a federal investigation.
Johnson & Johnson said in a statement the goal is to deliver 24 million doses of the vaccine in April. The company added there will be tighter controls in place at its manufacturing partner going forward.
Thursday, eligibility for the vaccine will expand to those age 50 and older. Health officials now say 80 percent of Los Angeles County adults are expected to be vaccinated by the end of June.
One LA doctor said while vaccinations are making progress, there is also concern over variants of the coronavirus, which could lead to a growth in the number of cases.