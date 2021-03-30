(CBS) – CBS announced today that it has renewed television’s top-rated comedy Young Sheldon for three additional years, beginning with the 2021-2022 broadcast season. Young Sheldon is television’s most-watched comedy, averaging over 9.6 million viewers each week.

“Under Chuck Lorre’s and Steve Molaro’s deft leadership, this superb cast and gifted writers have truly brought these wonderful characters to life,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “Young Sheldon dominates the broadcast comedy landscape by over +2.5 million viewers and is the lynchpin of CBS’ top-rated Thursday comedy lineup. The humor, warmth and heart exuded by the Cooper family is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week. We’re excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers.”

Young Sheldon will also continue to be available on Paramount+. Check back here for more information as it becomes available and tune in for Young Sheldon Thursdays at 8:00PM ET/PT on CBS.