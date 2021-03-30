LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After being closed for over a year, Universal Studios Hollywood will reopen its theme park in just over two weeks.

The popular theme park announced Tuesday that it will welcome back California residents, per state guidelines, beginning on April 16.

Visitors will be required make reservations in advance. Tickets can be purchased beginning on April 8.

“We are incredibly thrilled to finally be able to open Universal Studios Hollywood, return team members to work and welcome guests back to enjoy our amazing rides,” said Universal Studios President Karen Irwin in a statement. “It has been a very challenging year and we are overjoyed to have arrived at this moment.”

Universal Studios said that some of its rides and shows will remain closed, however, due to coronavirus health protocols.

Earlier this month, several Southern California counties entered the red tier of the state’s reopening blueprint. Under the state’s new guidelines, theme parks in counties in the red tier are allowed to reopen as soon as April 1.

Disneyland announced that it will reopen on April 30. Magic Mountain also said that it will reopen on April 1, along with Legoland.

Under the state’s guidelines, theme parks will be allowed to reopen at 15% capacity, but with in-state visitors only. Visitors are limited to groups of no more than 10 and from no more than three households. No indoor dining is allowed and tickets must be purchased online in advance.

In mid-March, Universal Studios partially reopened its park, but in a very limited format. With the “Taste of Universal” experience, all the park’s eateries and shops reopened on weekends, but the rides, shows and attractions remained shuttered.

Universal CityWalk reopened its stores last June.