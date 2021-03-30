LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Across the Southland, COVID-19 case and positivity rates continued to decline Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 386 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 1,218,958 cases and 23,110 deaths.

Of the new deaths reported, seven people were over the age of 80, nine people were between the ages of 65 and 79, eight people were between the ages of 50 and 64 and two people were between the ages of 30 and 49.

There were 649 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 27% of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease from Monday.

As of March 24, the county has administered close to 4 million doses of vaccine, with more than 1.2 million people receiving a second dose. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for nearly 6,081,000 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 19%. On Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average fell to 1.5% and the adjusted case rate dropped to 3.1 new cases per 100,000 residents — allowing the county to move into the orange tier.

ORANGE COUNTY

The Orange County Health Care Agency reported 106 newly confirmed cases and 14 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 250,537 cases and 4,740 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 242,669 had recovered.

There were 143 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 26 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Monday.

Nearly 455,300 people have been fully vaccinated, including 432,787 using the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose vaccines and 22,691 using the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 3,332,300 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 7.5%. On Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average fell to 1.7% and the adjusted case rate dropped to 2.8 new cases per 100,000 residents — allowing the county to move into the orange tier.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY

Riverside County health officials reported 129 newly confirmed cases and 24 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 294,192 cases and 4,297 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 287,120 had recovered.

There were 122 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 30 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a slight uptick in overall admissions from Monday.

Health officials reported 991,156 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, with 563,211 partially vaccinated and 319,815 fully vaccinated. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 2,705,700 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 10.9%. On Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average fell to 2.3% and the adjusted case rate fell to 4.1 new cases per 100,000 residents.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

San Bernardino County health officials reported 88 newly confirmed cases and six additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 290,803 cases and 4,000 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 285,638 had recovered.

There were 117 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 33 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease in overall admissions from Monday.

Health officials reported 689,159 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, with 198,378 partially vaccinated and 249,648 fully vaccinated. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for nearly 2,697,000 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 10.8%. On Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average dropped to 2.1% and the adjusted case rate fell to 3.8 new cases per 100,000 residents — putting the county within the orange tier range. If the numbers hold for another week, the county will be able to move into that less-restrictive tier.

VENTURA COUNTY

Ventura County health officials reported 33 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and two additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 79,621 cases and 974 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 78,322 had recovered.

There were 32 coronavirus patients hospitalized, eight of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a slight uptick from Monday.

Ventura County reported it had administered 402,728 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 265,242 first doses and 137,486 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 1,262,500 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 6.3%. On Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average fell to 1.8% and the adjusted case rate dropped to 3.9 new cases per 100,000 residents — putting the county within the orange tier range. If the numbers hold for another week, the county will be able to move into that less-restrictive tier.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Bars To Reopen Outdoors As Los Angeles, Orange Counties Set To Move Into Next COVID Reopening Tier

Days Until COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Expands To Millions Of Californians

$259M Rent Relief Program Opens For LA Residents Tuesday

Universal Studios To Reopen In Mid-April