By CBSLA Staff
South Los Angeles

Officers arrested the suspect (center) following a police chase Monday. (credit: CBS)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A carjacking suspect who led police on a chase in a stolen car in the South Los Angeles area Monday has been identified as a 13-year-old boy.

Police say the pursuit began about 11:10 a.m. near 83rd Street and Vermont Avenue. Nearly a half-hour later, officers used a PIT maneuver on the car near 135th Street and Western Avenue.

Following the maneuver, the car struck at least one other vehicle and a tree.

The driver – later identified by police as a 13-year-old male – was taken into custody without incident.

No additional details were released.