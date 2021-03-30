LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A carjacking suspect who led police on a chase in a stolen car in the South Los Angeles area Monday has been identified as a 13-year-old boy.
Police say the pursuit began about 11:10 a.m. near 83rd Street and Vermont Avenue. Nearly a half-hour later, officers used a PIT maneuver on the car near 135th Street and Western Avenue.READ MORE: 2022 Super Bowl To Be Held Feb. 13 At SoFi Stadium In Inglewood
Following the maneuver, the car struck at least one other vehicle and a tree.READ MORE: NFL Adds 17th Game To Regular Season Beginning 2021; Rams, Chargers Opponents Set
The driver – later identified by police as a 13-year-old male – was taken into custody without incident.MORE NEWS: OC To Move Into Less-Restrictive Orange Tier Wednesday; LA County Eligible To Move
No additional details were released.