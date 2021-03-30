LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Santa Ana winds moved back into the Southland Tuesday, bringing with them an increased risk of fire danger.

A wind advisory will be in effect until 3 p.m. Wednesday for the Los Angeles County mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley with wind gusts of up to 45 mph anticipated Tuesday afternoon, strengthening Wednesday to 55 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters said the affected area would expand as the day continued, with advisories taking effect at 11 p.m. in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area and the coastal region stretching into downtown Los Angeles. The advisories will be in place until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

In Orange County, advisories will be in place until noon Wednesday in the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills, along with inland areas. Forecasters said those areas could see winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.

“Humidities will fall into the single digits and lower teens along with an increase in temperatures,” the NWS said in its advisory. “As a result, elevated fire weather conditions are expected, however, due to fuel moistures still being above critical levels, no fire weather watches or red flag warnings are in effect or anticipated.

The offshore winds are expected to weaken Thursday, however, temperatures are still expected to be above normal with highs approaching 90 degrees.

Cooler conditions are expected by Friday and into the weekend, though still about five degrees above normal, the NWS said.

