LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The National Football League announced Tuesday it is adding a 17th game to its regular season beginning in 2021 and reducing its preseason from four to three games.
Each team will play a fifth game against an opponent from the opposite conference, based on division standings from the prior season. The Rams will play the Baltimore Ravens this season, while the Chargers will play the Minnesota Vikings.
The conferences will rotate hosting the games each year, with the AFC hosting this season’s games. That means the Rams will travel to Baltimore, while the Chargers will host the Vikings.
“Who’s ready for 17 regular season games?! We’re headed to Baltimore in 2021!” the Rams tweeted.
Meanwhile, the Chargers tweeted, "17 games = another one at @SoFiStadium. join us."
The exact dates for the added games will be announced later.
Meanwhile Tuesday, the league announced that the 2022 Super Bowl will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Feb. 33.
This will be the first time the region has hosted the game since 1993 at the Rose Bowl, where the Dallas Cowboys hammered the Buffalo Bills, 52-17.
