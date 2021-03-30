LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — University of California, Los Angeles fans gathered in the streets of Westwood Tuesday night to mark the win over the Michigan Wolverines.
It appeared about 75 to 100 people were gathered and surrounding a fire as a mark of celebration.
The UCLA Bruins survived a series of close calls by top-seeded Michigan in the closing seconds for a 51-49 victory, making them the fifth No. 11 seed ever to reach the Final Four.
The fire was put out around 9:30 p.m. but students were still gathered on Fraternity Row.
A second, smaller fire appeared around 9:50 p.m.
LAPD and fire units were at the scene.
No injuries were reported.