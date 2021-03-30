BEVERLY GROVE (CBSLA) — One man was found stabbed to death on the back patio of a Beverly Grove home Monday afternoon, and a the suspect was found dead in a nearby home a short while after.

According to Los Angeles police, officers were called to the 6600 block of Maryland Drive, near San Vicente and Wilshire boulevards, at about 4:35 p.m. for a report of a residential burglary.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man’s body in the back patio of the home — stabbed to death. Police said a knife was recovered at the scene.

It was not immediately known if the man lived in the home, but a neighbor said the people living there moved in about two years ago and were good, quiet neighbors.

“Apparently what happened was there was a stabbing, so not too much noise, but I did hear the police response and helicopters,” Cameron Cooper, who lives two doors down, said.

Soon after, officers surrounded the guest house on another property located just two houses down from where the stabbing victim was found. LAPD said the officers believed someone was inside, but refused to come out. A device, possibly containing pepper spray, was tossed into the home and the officers were able to make entry.

Inside, they found the body of a second man. There was no word on a cause of death. His identity was also not released. On Tuesday, the LAPD confirmed that he is suspected in the first man’s death.

There was still no word on a motive in the slaying. Neighbors told CBSLA Monday that a man was seen jumping from yard to yard in a manner suggesting he was casing the homes prior to the fatal stabbing. They said a similar situation played out last week.

“It’s crazy that it can, you know, happen anywhere,” Cooper said.