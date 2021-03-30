LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County will learn Tuesday whether it has qualified to upgrade from the red to orange tier of California’s coronavirus reopening blueprint.

However, even if it does qualify, it’s unclear exactly when the move would take place and whether any restrictions would be eased.

Qualifying for the orange tier requires a county to average under 3.9 daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents, along with a test positivity rate of 4.9% or less. It has to maintain those levels for two straight weeks.

L.A. County fell into the orange-tier range last week, with a case rate of 3.7 per 100,000 residents, and a testing-positivity rate of 1.8%.

State rules require counties to remain in a tier for three weeks before they can advance. Los Angeles County officially entered the red tier on March 12, so it technically cannot advance to orange until Friday.

Moving to the orange tier would allow L.A. County to lift all capacity restrictions at retail and personal care businesses. It would also allow bars to reopen outdoors, while card rooms and family entertainment centers could be cleared to resume indoor operations.

It could also raise the capacity limit for restaurants, movie theaters, churches, museums, zoos and aquariums from 25% to 50%. Fitness center capacity could be increased from 10% to 25%.

The move would also allow Dodger Stadium to increase fan capacity to 33%, up from the current 20%.

Theme parks could expand capacity to 25%, up from 15%. Six Flags Magic Mountain and Legoland are reopening April 1, the first day they are allowed to do so, while Disneyland announced it will reopen April 30.

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will expand Thursday to all residents aged 50 and over. Beginning April 15, anyone age 16 and over will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

