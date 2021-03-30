Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz Refuses To Wear Mask, Pushing Back Plans To Resume In-Person City Council Meetings Former MMA fighter and current honorary Huntington Beach mayor pro tem Tito Ortiz is stirring up controversy after declaring that he will not wear a mask in public to attend city council meetings.

City Spends $12K To Clean Up Lawn Of Granada Hills Home, Councilman Wants Homeowner To PayNeighbors say they are happy something has been done to clear the junk from the yard of a home in the 16500 block of Bircher Street, but they fear the nightmare may not be over.