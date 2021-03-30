NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Chipotle Mexican Grill will give away $100,000 worth of burritos and $100,000 in Bitcoin for National Burrito Day on April 1.

“National Burrito Day is a huge moment for Chipotle as our fans traditionally flock to our restaurants and digital platforms to order their favorites,” said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer for the Newport Beach-based chain. “We’re always looking for unique ways to enhance the celebration, and this year, we’re giving fans the opportunity to acquire two highly valuable assets: burritos or Bitcoin.”

The promotion comes in the form of a digital game in which players are encouraged to carry out a mock “chiptocurrency” rescue mission and crack the code on a digital wallet.

To play the game, people will have 10 tries to enter a six-digit numeric code that includes any combination of numbers from 1-9 for a chance to win a free burrito or up to $25,000 in Bitcoin.

“If your Game Play is a non-winning Game Play, a message will appear on-screen inviting you to submit another Game Play and identifying the number of remaining Game Plays available to you, until all Game Plays are exhausted. If your Game Play is a winning Game Play, an on-screen message will appear with information about how to claim your prize,” the instructions read.

Overall, 10,000 fans will win one free burrito, 50 fans will win $500 in Bitcoin, and three lucky fans will win $25,000 in Bitcoin.

The company describes the game as “a playful ode” to Chipotle founder and CEO Stefan Thomas’ experience losing the login to his hard drive that stored $387 million in Bitcoin.

The contest begins at 9 a.m. on April 1 and ends at 6 p.m.

More information can be found at burritosorbitcoin.com.

