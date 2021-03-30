LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Body camera footage was released on Tuesday from an encounter with police officers, where a SWAT officer was injured, during a barricade situation near the University of Southern California two weeks ago.
36-year-old armed suspect Jorge Serda was shot and killed at the scene and one SWAT officer was shot at in his vest and then in his face.
The incident happened in L.A. about a mile north of the USC campus on the afternoon of March 16.
LAPD officers were called by Serda's family about an armed man on drugs in the backyard of a home on the 1000 block of West 21st Street in Exposition Park.
Investigators say when they arrived, the man, identified as Serda, barricaded himself inside the home.
Police said he had a shotgun, but it was initially thought that he was armed with a BB gun.
After hours of negotiations, officers said they attempted to use tear gas to get him out, but that's when police say Serda began shooting, and that's when officers returned fire.
Serda was killed at the scene and officers say they recovered two firearms.