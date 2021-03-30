LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man and woman were killed and three others, including a toddler, were injured in a wrong-way head-on wreck involving a suspected drunken driver on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred on the northbound 110 Freeway near West 9th Street.
According to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Lane, a suspected drunk driver was in a Lexus SUV going south in the northbound lanes when Lexus collided with a Toyota Camry.
The two occupants of the Camry, a man and a woman both around 30-years-old, were killed, Lane told CBSLA. No names were immediately released.
The driver of the Lexus was taken to Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center with major injuries. His two passengers, a woman about 30-years-old and a toddler, were taken to LAC+USC Medical Center with minor injuries, Lane said.
The circumstances of the crash were not immediately confirmed.
Several northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway were still closed as of 5 a.m. The Transition road from the 10 Freeway to NB 110 was also closed.