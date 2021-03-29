Menu
Hundreds Of Students In Glendale, Manhattan Beach, Long Beach Returning To Campus Monday
Several school districts in Los Angeles County, including Long Beach Unified, Manhattan Beach Unified, Glendale Unified and Downey Unified, are welcoming back hundreds of students to in-person learning Monday.
Trial Of Derek Chauvin, Officer Charged In George Floyd's Death, Begins Monday
Opening statements are scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.
USC Dominates Oregon To Reach First Elite Eight In 20 Years
Isaiah White scored 22 points and USC shut down Oregon's potent offense to reach the Elite Eight for the first time in 20 years with an 82-68 win in the West Region semifinals Sunday night.
UCLA Upsets Alabama To Advance To Elite 8 For First Time Since 2008
UCLA scored the first seven points in overtime as it upset Alabama, 88-78, Sunday in an NCAA men's basketball tournament East Regional semifinal to advance to the Elite 8 for the first time since 2008.
'This Is Something The Athletes Deserved': Athletes Unlimited CEO Jon Patricof On Paid Pregnancy Leave Policy
The CEO & Co-Founder of Athletes Unlimited discusses the new revolutionary pregnancy policy for the women athletes in the professional softball, volleyball and lacrosse leagues.
Best Bagel Shops In Los Angeles
It’s hard to understand the culinary science of it, but everything seems to taste better on a bagel.
Quarantine Cooking: Your Essential Nonstick Cookware Guide
Step up your quarantine cooking with this guide to nonstick cookware.
How To: 6 Easy Steps To Make Homemade Soft Pretzels
Learn how to make your own homemade soft pretzels with these six easy steps!
Irvine's Top 3 Convenience Stores
Looking to explore the top convenience stores in town?
The 4 Best Barbecue Spots In Irvine
In search of a new favorite barbecue stop? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top restaurants serving such fare around Irvine, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.
Anaheim's Top 4 Traditional American Spots
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots serving such fare around Anaheim, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture to satisfy your appetite.
Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
March 29, 2021 at 8:04 am
