USC Dominates Oregon To Reach First Elite Eight In 20 YearsIsaiah White scored 22 points and USC shut down Oregon's potent offense to reach the Elite Eight for the first time in 20 years with an 82-68 win in the West Region semifinals Sunday night.

UCLA Upsets Alabama To Advance To Elite 8 For First Time Since 2008UCLA scored the first seven points in overtime as it upset Alabama, 88-78, Sunday in an NCAA men's basketball tournament East Regional semifinal to advance to the Elite 8 for the first time since 2008.

'This Is Something The Athletes Deserved': Athletes Unlimited CEO Jon Patricof On Paid Pregnancy Leave PolicyThe CEO & Co-Founder of Athletes Unlimited discusses the new revolutionary pregnancy policy for the women athletes in the professional softball, volleyball and lacrosse leagues.