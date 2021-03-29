LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — San Bernardino County Monday closed in on 4,000 total COVID-19 deaths, while Ventura County neared 1,000. Los Angeles County previously surpassed 23,000 total coronavirus fatalities.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 378 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 1,218,583 cases and 23,084 deaths. Health officials said the low numbers may reflect reporting delays over the weekend and holiday.

Of the new deaths reported, four people were over the age of 80, one person was between the ages of 50 and 64, one person was between the ages of 30 and 49 and one person was between the ages of 18 and 29.

There were 655 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 27% of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a sharp decline from Friday.

Nearly 3,800,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across L.A. County, Public Health said. Of those vaccinated, 1,232,348 people received second doses and 67,016 people received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for nearly 6,076,000 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 19%, though the daily test positivity rate was 1.4%. As of last week, the seven-day rolling average was 1.8% and the adjusted case rate was 3.7 new cases per 100,000 residents.

ORANGE COUNTY

The Orange County Health Care Agency reported 123 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 250,431 cases and 4,726 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 242,463 had recovered.

There were 145 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 29 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a sharp decrease from Friday.

Nearly 455,300 people have been fully vaccinated, including 432,787 using the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose vaccines and 22,691 using the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 3,325,000 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 7.5%. As of last week, the seven-day rolling average was 2.1% and the adjusted case rate was 3.5 new cases per 100,000 residents.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY

Riverside County health officials reported 232 newly confirmed cases and 25 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 294,063 cases and 4,273 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 286,949 had recovered.

There were 120 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 31 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Friday.

Health officials reported 979,792 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, with 556,928 partially vaccinated and 315,540 fully vaccinated. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 2,701,400 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 10.9%. As of last week, the seven-day rolling average was 2.7% and the adjusted case rate was 4.8 new cases per 100,000 residents.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

San Bernardino County health officials reported 85 newly confirmed cases and 10 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 290,715 cases and 3,994 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 285,526 had recovered.

There were 128 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 29 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a slight uptick from Friday.

Health officials reported 679,529 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, with 194,840 partially vaccinated and 246,385 fully vaccinated. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 2,693,300 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 10.8%. As of last week, the seven-day rolling average was 2.3% and the adjusted case rate was 4 new cases per 100,000 residents.

VENTURA COUNTY

Ventura County health officials reported 116 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and three additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 79,588 cases and 972 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 78,287 had recovered.

There were 30 coronavirus patients hospitalized, eight of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease from Friday.

Ventura County reported it had administered 402,728 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 265,242 first doses and 137,486 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for nearly 1,260,200 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 6.3%. As of last week, the seven-day rolling average was 2.2% and the adjusted case rate was 5 new cases per 100,000 residents.

