BURBANK (CBSLA) — A woman was hospitalized after crashing her vehicle into two cars before hitting Porto’s Bakery in Burbank, authorities said Monday.
According to Burbank police Sgt. G. Mirakyan, the crashes occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday in the area of Magnolia Boulevard and Hollywood Way.
Luckily, the crash occurred once the popular bakery had closed for the night, though workers were inside, police said.
The woman was taken to County USC Medical Center where she was said to be showing stable vital signs, Mirakyan said. The driver of one of the other vehicles complained of some pain, he said.
The first crash happened just west of the intersection, Mirakyan said.
Porto's sustained some damage although Mirakyan said, "I don't think it is anything serious."
