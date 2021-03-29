LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The seven city-run COVID-19 vaccination sites in Los Angeles along with the city’s Mobile Outreach for Vaccine Equity program will offer over 90,000 vaccine doses this week.

Out of the total number of doses, 75,000 will be first-dose appointments and 16,000 will be used for second-dose appointments, officials announced Monday.

The city is expected to receive 42,000 Moderna vaccines, 27,000 Pfizer vaccines and 22,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines during the week, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office.

A majority of the vaccines will be administered at Dodger Stadium, San Fernando Park, Hansen Dam, Crenshaw Christian Center, Lincoln Park, Pierce College and the University of Southern California’s University Park campus.

In accordance with state and county public health guidance, the city will offer vaccines to anyone over the age of 50 beginning Thursday.

“Every person who gets vaccinated is helping Los Angeles take one more critical step towards ending the pandemic,” Garcetti said. “The more vaccine supply we receive, the sooner we are able to get those doses into the arms of Angelenos safely and quickly. If you are 50 or older, this week it will be time for you to roll up your sleeve and get vaccinated, so we can get our lives back to normal.”

Mobile Outreach for Vaccine Equity (MOVE) teams will deploy to areas in South L.A., East L.A./downtown, and the San Fernando Valley, including Green Meadows, Harvard Park, Boyle Heights, Westlake, Arleta, Sylmar and Glassell Park.

Last week, the MOVE program administered 12,000 doses, and the city’s permanent sites administered more than 70,000.

The city-run sites are open to people with appointments from Tuesday through Saturday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Appointments can be made at Coronavirus.LACity.org/VaxAppointment.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)