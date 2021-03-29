LANCASTER (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Monday released photos of three men accused of killing a woman during an alleged attempted robbery in Lancaster.
According to LASD, the three men were allegedly involved in an attempted robbery at a residential complex in the 4400 block of 15th Street West on Friday at about 8:22 p.m.
When the suspects fled to their vehicle, Samantha Mena followed the men in an attempt to stop them. During the incident, the department said the men got into the vehicle and ran over Mena as they fled the scene.
"During that time, at some point, she was struck by a vehicle we believe," LASD Lt. Charles Calderaro said. "Paramedics arrived, there was aid rendered to the victim, she was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased."
Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities or locations was asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.