By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An armed man was shot and killed by Los Angeles police in the Westlake District early Monday morning.

March 29, 2021. (CBSLA)

The shooting occurred when LAPD officers were trying to conduct a pedestrian stop at about 3:45 a.m. in the area of 7th and Bixel streets.

According to police, the suspect ran from officers, prompting a foot chase.

At a certain point, the suspect pulled out a gun and officers opened fire on him, police said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. He was described as an African-American man between 30 and 40 years old. His name was not released.

No officers were hurt. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Police did not confirm if the suspect fired on officers or why they were attempting to stop him initially.