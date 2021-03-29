CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Beverly Grove, Death Investigation, Los Angeles Police Department

BEVERLY GROVE (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Monday was investigating after a body was found at a Beverly Grove home.

The Los Angeles Police Department Monday investigated after a person was found dead at a Beverly Grove home. (CBSLA)

According to the department, officers were called to the 6600 block of Maryland Drive, near San Vicente and Wilshire boulevards, at about 4:35 p.m. for a report of a residential burglary.

When they arrived on scene, they found a body in the backyard of the home. Police set up a perimeter around the home to search for the suspect.

Police said a knife had been recovered from the scene.