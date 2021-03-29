BEVERLY GROVE (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Monday was investigating after a body was found at a Beverly Grove home.
According to the department, officers were called to the 6600 block of Maryland Drive, near San Vicente and Wilshire boulevards, at about 4:35 p.m. for a report of a residential burglary.
When they arrived on scene, they found a body in the backyard of the home. Police set up a perimeter around the home to search for the suspect.
Police said a knife had been recovered from the scene.