SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Police officers were evacuating residents in Sylmar Monday after it was reported a man was shooting a gun from an apartment window.
The shots were said to be coming from an apartment complex on the 13200 block of Bromont Avenue.
Barricaded suspect in the 13200 block of Bromont Avenue. PIO enroute. Avoid the area if possible.
A police officer could be seen escorting an elderly resident from the area.
The Sylmar High School gym was opened as an evacuation center.
No injuries were immediately reported.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.