BEVERLY GROVE (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Monday was investigating after a body of a man was found at a Beverly Grove home.

According to the department, officers were called to the 6600 block of Maryland Drive, near San Vicente and Wilshire boulevards, at about 4:35 p.m. for a report of a residential burglary.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man’s body in the backyard of the home — reportedly stabbed to death. Police said a knife was recovered at the scene.

It was not immediately known if the man lived in the home, but a neighbor said the people living there moved in about two years ago and were good, quiet neighbors.

“Apparently what happened was there was a stabbing, so not too much noise, but I did hear the police response and helicopters,” Cameron Cooper, who lives two doors down, said.

Soon after, officers surrounded the guest house at a nearby home. LAPD said the officers believed someone was inside, but refused to come out. A device, possibly containing pepper spray, was tossed into the home and the officers were able to make entry.

Inside, they found the body of a second man.

“What we can say is we have two different scenes,” LAPD Det. Sean Kinchla said. “We are not sure if they are related, but that’s what we are gonna try and do right now and see if they’re connected. There’s one person deceased at each location, and we are not searching for anyone at this time.”

Neighbors said there was a man who was seen jumping from yard to yard in a manner suggesting he was casing the homes prior to the fatal stabbing. They said a similar situation played out last week.

“It’s crazy that it can, you know, happen anywhere,” Cooper said.

Parts of the neighborhood were still closed off by police as the investigation continued.