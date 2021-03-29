LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – This week: Chef Kyle dishes up decadent plant-based snacks for Game Day, the Top 5 SoCal Spots for Game Day takeout, and Founder/President of the new women’s soccer team, Angel City FC, talks about their strides to make a positive impact in the LA area.

Chef Kyle is a community activist-minded chef in Long Beach on a journey to share the experience of his plant-based lifestyle. On this episode, he dishes up some classic game day eats with a twist – all plant-based.

Download his recipes here.

Chef Kyle founded his nonprofit organization Market LOVr. in 2015, and immediately began serving the communities of Long Beach, Compton, and South Central LA through donation-based pop-ups, free cooking demos, and teaching basic cooking skills to grade school kids. Since Covid-19, Chef Kyle continues to create opportunities for people to make healthier food choices, while prioritizing safety. He offers a pickup food service operated from his home, private cooking classes, and bi-weekly donation-based virtual group cooking classes.

Recipes

If you’re not feeling like cooking on game day, we have the Top 5 SoCal Spots for Game Day takeout:

The Wood Urban Kitchen BBQ, Inglewood – https://www.thewoodbbq.com

Mama Musubi, Pasadena – https://l.instagram.com/?u=https%3A%2F%2Forder.kitchenunited.com%2Fpasadena%2Fmenu%2Fmama-musubi&e=ATMflw1mL5xNg9irn8s6Nh5oVB1g8mlJgRChcrqqt-v6zHqrbeSIDn2KhYMZYaXNj7JgGYkEy_VKsJ2vTd4UPw&s=1

Madre Oaxacan Restaurant & Mezcaleria, Torrance – https://madrerestaurants.com

Burgerama, North Hollywood – https://burgerama5424.wixsite.com/burgerama1

Brooklyn Ave Pizza Co., Boyle Heights – https://www.brooklynavepizzaco.com

A new women’s professional soccer team is coming to LA in 2022 – Angel City FC! We sat down with Founder and President Julie Uhrman to learn more about their social impact. The team is founded by Academy Award-winning actress and activist Natalie Portman, technology venture capitalist Kara Nortman, media and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman. Uhrman’s team found out early on that the number one reason young women stop playing sports is because they can’t afford a sports bra. Thus, they’ve partnered with Nike and for every seat deposit made – up to 22,000 – Nike will donate a sports bra to young female athletes as part of their mission to help them fulfill their athletic dreams.