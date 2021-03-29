LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — American and United Airlines have extended their flight credit expiration dates until March 31 of next year.
A wave of flight credits with a 12-month expiration date was issued last year as the pandemic grounded travel.
The extension is good for American Airlines travelers who canceled their flights beginning March 1 of last year.
Meanwhile, the extension covers United Airlines’ cancelations going back to May of 2019.
In a recent fifteen-day period, TSA screened more than a million passengers a day, marking one of the longest streaks since the pandemic began. Last Sunday, an estimated 1.54 million travelers were screened at LAX.
A travel advisory remains in place for Los Angeles County asking travelers coming into the county to self-quarantine for 15 days, as well as urging that travel be restricted to 120 miles, unless for essential purposes.