By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — American and United Airlines have extended their flight credit expiration dates until March 31 of next year.

A wave of flight credits with a 12-month expiration date was issued last year as the pandemic grounded travel.

Passengers check-in for a United Airlines flight at Los Angeles International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Los Angeles, California, November 25, 2020.

The extension is good for American Airlines travelers who canceled their flights beginning March 1 of last year.

Meanwhile, the extension covers United Airlines’ cancelations going back to May of 2019.

In a recent fifteen-day period, TSA screened more than a million passengers a day, marking one of the longest streaks since the pandemic began. Last Sunday, an estimated 1.54 million travelers were screened at LAX.

A travel advisory remains in place for Los Angeles County asking travelers coming into the county to self-quarantine for 15 days, as well as urging that travel be restricted to 120 miles, unless for essential purposes.