PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Fire Department is responding to a large water flow near Sunset and Muskingum Ave. in Pacific Palisades affecting multiple apartment complexes due to a water main break.
It happened around 7:43 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters are working to stop the flooding and reduce the chance of injury.
Lifeguards with LA County and the Los Angeles Police Department are on the scene assisting firefighters, along with the LA Department of Water and Power and the LA Department of Transportation.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)