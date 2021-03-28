LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Many people in Los Angeles said they are still having a hard time finding coronavirus vaccination appointments, and with eligibility opening up to millions more this week, they worry it will become even more difficult.

“We’re hoping we can get an appointment this week because I really want to get the first one,” said resident Vivian Romero. “Most of my friends already have the second one.”

Beginning Monday in LA County, gardeners, nannies, and flight attendants are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Thursday will mark a big step ahead when people age 50 and older will be granted appointments across California. By April 15, all Californians 16 years of age and older can get the shot.

Even after receiving the vaccine, doctors say it is important to follow state health guidelines.

“While you’re outside you still need to socially distance and wear your mask,” said Dr. William Wang, chief medical officer at Glendale Memorial Hospital. “That’s still in place even after getting vaccinated.”

This week, LA County is expecting 340,000 vaccine doses, more than any shipment before.