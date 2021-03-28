LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A French bulldog stolen at gunpoint outside of a North Hollywood Target store has been returned to its owners, authorities said.
Seven, the 5-month-old puppy, was found Friday night, but the thieves remain outstanding.
The theft happened a week ago in the parking log of the store, located at Victory Boulevard and Vineland Avenue. It was there where police said two men followed Seven's owners out to their car, pulled a gun, and snatched the dog.
As a result, the family offered a $12,000 reward for their puppy's safe return. It is unclear how the dog was found.
Police say there has been an uptick of the theft of French bulldogs, including Lady Gaga’s dogs that were stolen last month.