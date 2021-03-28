CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Los Angeles News

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A French bulldog stolen at gunpoint outside of a North Hollywood Target store has been returned to its owners, authorities said.

Seven, the 5-month-old puppy, was found Friday night, but the thieves remain outstanding.

READ MORE: 2 Men Killed In Shooting In Long Beach; Probe Underway

The theft happened a week ago in the parking log of the store, located at Victory Boulevard and Vineland Avenue. It was there where police said two men followed Seven’s owners out to their car, pulled a gun, and snatched the dog.

READ MORE: Health Officials Warn That Spring Break Travel Could Trigger New Outbreaks

As a result, the family offered a $12,000 reward for their puppy’s safe return. It is unclear how the dog was found.

MORE NEWS: Spring Break Brings Large Crowds As LA Businesses Reopen

Police say there has been an uptick of the theft of French bulldogs, including Lady Gaga’s dogs that were stolen last month.