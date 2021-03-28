LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding a shooting that claimed two lives in Long Beach.
Officers on Saturday were dispatched to the 3700 block of E. Esther Street around 5 p.m. following a call of an assault with a deadly weapon.
When they arrived, they found two men who had been shot. Both died at the scene.
Officers located a third individual believed to be a suspect in the shooting, who was cooperating with investigators. A motive for the shooting remains unknown, though it may be gang related.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Michael Hubbard or Ethan Shear in the Homicide Section at (562) 570-7244.