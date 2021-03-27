LANCASTER (CBSLA) — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle after she and her boyfriend were allegedly robbed inside an apartment complex in Lancaster on Friday night.

Deputies responded to a call of a woman down in front of an apartment complex in the 44000 block of 15th Street West, near Avenue J-8, around 8:20 p.m., according to the Lt. Chris Calderaro of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two suspects were inside the apartment complex and may have attempted to rob a man. When they ran away from the complex to get into a vehicle, a woman ran after them and was possibly struck by their car — described as a light-colored sedan, authorities said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where she died. The man sustained a head wound, and his condition is unknown, according to the sheriff’s department.

A description of the two men who were seen fleeing the apartment complex, as well as the name of the victim, were not immediately available.

Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 323-890-5500.

