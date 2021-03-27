LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – “Bad Boys For Life” earned the top motion picture honor at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.

The awards honor the “accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, and also recognizes individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.”

D-Nice won the Entertainer of the Year award, but fellow nominee Viola Davis earned Best Actress honors in film and TV drama.

Stacy Abrams won the Social Justice Impact Award among fellow nominees April Ryan, Debbie Allen, LeBron James and Tamika Mallory.

“We are excited to recognize and celebrate this year’s nominees, who at times throughout this unprecedented year have provided moments of levity, brought our communities together, and lifted our spirits through culture when we needed it the most,” NAACP President/CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement.

Powered by hits such as “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods,” Netflix led the way among nominees, scoring an overall 48 film and television nods.

Winners were announced during a two-hour special that aired on BET and simulcast on networks such as CBS, VH1, MTV and LOGO. The winners in the bulk of the categories were announced in pre-telecast ceremonies held over the past week.

Here is a complete list of the remaining winners:

SPECIAL AWARDS

Social Justice Impact

Stacey Abrams

Entertainer of the Year

D-Nice

TELEVISION + STREAMING

Outstanding Comedy Series

Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Deon Cole, Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Marsai Martin, Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Drama Series

Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Clifford “Method Man” Smith, Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Blair Underwood, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

The New York Times Presents “The Killing of Breonna Taylor” (FX)

Outstanding Talk Series

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

VERZUZ (APPLE TV)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Family Reunion (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited”Series)

Marsai Martin, Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Outstanding Guest Performance – Comedy or Drama Series

Loretta Devine, P-Valley (Starz)

Outstanding Animated Series

Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Laya DeLeon Hayes, Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama

#FreeRayshawn (Quibi)

Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series

Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)

Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction

Between The Scenes, The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Raynelle Swilling, Cherish the Day (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

RECORDING

Outstanding New Artist

Doja Cat, Say So (RCA Records/Kemosabe )

Outstanding Male Artist

Drake, Laugh Now, Cry Later (Republic Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyonce, Black Parade (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

Brown Skin Girl, Beyonce feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blu Ivy Carter (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)

Outstanding Album

Chilombo, Jhene Aiko (Def Jam Recordings)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Soul Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall (Walt Disney Records)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

The Return, The Clark Sisters (Karew/Motown)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

Touch from You, Tamela Mann (TillyMann Inc.)

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

Music From and Inspired By Soul, Jon Batiste (Walt Disney Records)

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal

Holy Room, Live at Alte Oper, Somi (Salon Africana)

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

Do It, Chloe x Halle (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

Savage Remix, Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyonce (300 Entertainment / 1501 Certified Ent. LLC)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Chloe x Halle, Wonder What She Thinks Of Me (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyonce, Savage Remix (300 Entertainment / 1501 Certified Ent. LLC)

Outstanding International Song

Lockdown, Original Koffee (Promise Land Recordings)

Outstanding Producer of the Year

Hit-Boy

LITERATURE

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

The Awkward Black Man, Walter Mosley (Grove Atlantic)

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

A Promised Land, Barack Obama (Crown)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

We’re Better Than This, Elijah Cummings (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

The Dead Are Arising, Les Payne, Tamara Payne (W. W. Norton & Company)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

Vegetable Kingdom, Bryant Terry (Penguin Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

The Age of Phillis, Honoree Jeffers (Wesleyan University Press)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm, Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez (Lee & Low Books)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

Before the Ever After, Jacqueline Woodson (Penguin Random House)

MOTION PICTURE

Outstanding Motion Picture

Bad Boys For Life (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Phylicia Rashad, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

The Banker (Apple)

Outstanding International Motion Picture

Night of the Kings (Neon)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Madalen Mills, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Soul (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Jamie Foxx, Soul (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Short Form (Live Action)

Black Boy Joy (Film Independent Project Involve )

Outstanding Short Form (Animated)

Canvas (Netflix)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Nadia Hallgren, Becoming (A Higher Ground Productions and Big Mouth Productions Film for Netflix)

DOCUMENTARY

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

John Lewis: Good Trouble (Magnolia Pictures/Participant)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

The Last Dance (ESPN / Netflix)

WRITING

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You, Ego Death, (HBO)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Attica Locke, Little Fires Everywhere, The Spider Web (Hulu)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Geri Cole, The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Melissa Haizlip, Mr. Soul! (Maysles Documentary Center)

DIRECTING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Anya Adams, Black-ish, Hair Day (ABC)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Hanelle Culpepper, Star Trek: Picard, Remembrance (CBS All Access)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Eugene Ashe, Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Keith McQuirter, By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)