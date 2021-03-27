LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Two people died from apparent gunshot wounds Saturday evening, the Long Beach Police Department said.
It happened around 5 p.m. in the 3700 block of E. Esther Street in Long Beach. Police initially responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call.
Upon arrival, officers found two black men with life-threatening gunshot wounds to their upper torsos. Officers began life-saving measures and requested assistance from the Long Beach Fire Department. The two men died at the scene.
A white man who allegedly discharged his weapon at the victims remained on location and is cooperating with the investigation, officers added.
Weapons and other pieces of evidence were recovered at the scene, officers said. The exact motive remains under investigation but it is possibly gang-related.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Hubbard or Ethan Shear in the Homicide Section at (562) 570-7244.
Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or going here.