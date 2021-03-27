KOREATOWN (CBSLA) – Demands to fight hate crimes against Asians and Asian-Americans took over the streets in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood Saturday.
Hundreds marched nearly a mile down Olympic Boulevard for a large rally. People carried signs, standing up against acts of discrimination.
LA City Council and congressional leaders spoke at the event, saying hate has no place in the county: A collective call for action, which comes with a common thread of fear and shame.
“I wasn’t proud of being Korean for a really long time,” said Elizabeth Hwang, a Koreatown resident. “I suppressed my own culture to fit in and not be judged.”
Many say a united community will only come if people put in the work, including speaking out when they see forms of racism.
“Take the time to learn about the history, to learn about the culture, to open up your heart, and be mindful of what everybody is going through,” said Brandon Sok, an LA resident.