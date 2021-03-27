Hundreds Gather At Koreatown Rally To Stop Asian Hate Demands to fight hate crimes against Asians and Asian-Americans took over the streets in Los Angeles' Koreatown neighborhood Saturday.

Granada Hills House Junk Removal: 'Hoarders' TV Show, City, LAPD Get Involved As Junk Is Removed From Yard Of HomeSaturday, a cleanup that neighbors had been asking about for years was finally wrapping up as residents of a Granada Hills neighborhood feared for their safety and property values due to an apparent junkyard that had taken over one home's yard.