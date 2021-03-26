LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The vaccine super site run by FEMA at Cal State Los Angeles will shut down on April 11, the state Office of Emergency Services announced Friday.
The state and federal officials behind the Cal State LA super site say the eight-week mission of distributing vaccines will be complete on April 11READ MORE: Family Sues Palmdale School District After Alleged Teacher’s Racist Tirade Recorded Over Zoom
“This partnership has been a tremendous success and shows what can happen when all levels of government come together to meet a challenge that has affected this state, the nation and the world,” FEMA Region 9’s acting Administrator, Tammy Littrell, said in a statement. “Beyond just providing vaccinations, this effort is helping to reopen schools, businesses and communities.”READ MORE: LA County Organizations Warned About Cyber Security Threats
The site was set up in mid-February with a capacity to vaccinate approximately 6,000 people a day. Officials say the sites, including one up north in Oakland, exceeded that initial expectation and administered more than 7,500 shots per day. And the vast majority of those vaccines, at 67%, were administered to underserved communities and people of color.
“In the fight against COVID-19, equity is key. This pilot program has shown the rest of the nation a forward-leaning way to serve our communities most in need,” Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci said in a statement.MORE NEWS: Police Arrest Kevin Cannata Of Anaheim In Fullerton Towing Thefts
The agencies say that the sites will continue to honor all scheduled appointments, administering Pfizer second doses to people through April 1. In the final two weeks, the sites will provide the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines in order to maximize the number of people the sites serve.