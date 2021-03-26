RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Two teen boys charged with manslaughter in the beating death of a classmate at a middle school in Moreno Valley back in 2019 will not serve jail time.

A Riverside County Superior Court judge Friday ordered that the two teens serve 150 hours of community service and “also participate in various programs specifically tailored toward their rehabilitative needs,” Riverside County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson John Hall told CBSLA in an email.

According to the Press-Enterprise newspaper, both teens pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and assault charges last November.

On Sept. 17, 2019, cell phone video captured two boys punching the victim, 13-year-old Diego Stoltz, at Landmark Middle School.

The video showed Diego being punched in the face by a boy in a black t-shirt outside the school’s main building. As he stumbles, he appears to be hit from the left by a second boy. Then, as he falls to the ground, he hits his head on a concrete pillar.

According to students who witnessed the fight, Stolz was foaming at the mouth and may have suffered a seizure. Witnesses said CPR was performed on him before he was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. He passed away about a week later, on Sept. 24, 2019.

The two suspects were arrested the day following the attack and booked into Riverside County Juvenile Hall. They were initially charged with assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury. However, the DA’s Office later amended the charges to include voluntary manslaughter.

Stolz family has also filed a civil lawsuit against the Moreno Valley School District.