LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A judge Friday left a temporary restraining order involving Tinhorn Flats in effect pending next month’s hearing while Burbank and the eatery try and resolve their dispute.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff had been scheduled to rule on whether to issue a preliminary injunction against the restaurant on Magnolia Boulevard and consider levying sanctions against the operators who defied health orders.
Beckloff instead extended the TRO he handed down on March 8 until the next hearing on April 9.
On subsequent dates after issuing the TRO, the judge allowed the city to turn off the electricity at the business and padlock its doors, but the owners used generators and cut off the locks and stayed open.
Most recently, a judge authorized the city of Burbank to disconnect the electricity to Tinhorn Flats for remaining open in defiance of a court order.
In February, the Burbank City Council unanimously voted to take legal action against Tinhorn Flats in an effort to close the restaurant.
The city previously revoked its operating license for violating both Los Angeles County health orders and the Burbank Municipal Code.
The popular sports bar had its health permit suspended in December by the L.A. County Department of Public Health for violating health officer orders and allegedly allowing outdoor dining.
The city maintains the restaurant is an ongoing public nuisance.
