By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Korean American Federation of Los Angeles will hold a #StopAsianHate march and rally in Koreatown on Saturday in partnership with 20 community-based organizations.

Demonstrators wearing face masks and holding signs take part in a rally “Love Our Communities: Build Collective Power” to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence, at the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo in Los Angeles, California, on March 13, 2021.

The solidarity march will commence at 11:00 a.m. on Olympic Boulevard at S Berendo Street and proceed west to Normandie Avenue.

Once arriving, the rally will begin at 11:30 a.m. and go until 1:00 p.m. Participants are advised to gather at the intersection of Normandie Avenue and Olympic Boulevard.

The event is being sponsored by L.A. City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas and California State Assemblymember Miguel Santiago.

There will be a stage at the Southeast corner of Olympic Blvd and Normandie Avenue for speakers and performers.

Face masks and social distancing will be mandatory.