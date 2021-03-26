LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Korean American Federation of Los Angeles will hold a #StopAsianHate march and rally in Koreatown on Saturday in partnership with 20 community-based organizations.
The solidarity march will commence at 11:00 a.m. on Olympic Boulevard at S Berendo Street and proceed west to Normandie Avenue.
Once arriving, the rally will begin at 11:30 a.m. and go until 1:00 p.m. Participants are advised to gather at the intersection of Normandie Avenue and Olympic Boulevard.
The event is being sponsored by L.A. City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas and California State Assemblymember Miguel Santiago.
There will be a stage at the Southeast corner of Olympic Blvd and Normandie Avenue for speakers and performers.
Face masks and social distancing will be mandatory.