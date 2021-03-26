LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Los Angeles County fell below 700 on Friday — the first time since last October — while Orange County surpassed 250,000 total coronavirus cases.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 859 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 39 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 1,217,034 cases and 23,055 deaths.

Of the new deaths reported, 15 people were over the age of 80, nine people were between the ages of 65 and 79, 10 people were between the ages of 50 and 64 and three people were between the ages of 30 and 49. Long Beach reported two deaths.

There were 692 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 26% of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a sharp decline from Thursday.

Nearly 3,800,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across L.A. County, Public Health said. Of those vaccinated, 1,232,348 people received second doses and 67,016 people received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 6,052,000 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 19%, though the daily test positivity rate was 1.4%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 1.8% and the adjusted case rate was 3.7 new cases per 100,000 residents.

ORANGE COUNTY

The Orange County Health Care Agency reported 156 newly confirmed cases and 19 additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 250,095 cases and 4,684 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 242,078 had recovered.

There were 172 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 31 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — an increase in overall admissions from Thursday.

Nearly 455,300 people have been fully vaccinated, including 432,787 using the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose vaccines and 22,691 using the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 3,296,200 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 7.6%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 2.1% and the adjusted case rate was 3.5 new cases per 100,000 residents.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY

Riverside County health officials reported 124 newly confirmed cases and 34 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 293,831 cases and 4,248 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 286,380 had recovered.

There were 136 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 33 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease in overall admissions from Thursday.

Health officials reported 924,974 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, with 531,192 partially vaccinated and 298,117 fully vaccinated. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 2,681,300 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 11%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 2.7% and the adjusted case rate was 4.8 new cases per 100,000 residents.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

San Bernardino County health officials reported 160 newly confirmed cases and 65 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 290,315 cases and 3,868 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 285,137 had recovered.

There were 127 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 33 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a drastic decrease in overall admissions from Thursday.

Health officials reported 645,679 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, with 184,773 partially vaccinated and 233,783 fully vaccinated. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 2,668,400 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 10.9%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 2.3% and the adjusted case rate was 4 new cases per 100,000 residents.

VENTURA COUNTY

Ventura County health officials reported 82 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 79,472 cases and 969 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 78,133 had recovered.

There were 33 coronavirus patients hospitalized, seven of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a slight uptick in admissions from Thursday.

Ventura County reported it had administered 379,008 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 254,733 first doses and 124,275 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 1,248,100 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 6.4%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 2.2% and the adjusted case rate was 5 new cases per 100,000 residents.

