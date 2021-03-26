LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sharon Osbourne is exiting CBS’ “The Talk” following the network’s recent investigation into her contentious on-air debate about racism with co-host Sheryl Underwood.

The former reality star has co-hosted the daytime talk show since 2010.

CBS said in a statement that what was said during the March 10 broadcast was “upsetting to everyone involved.”

In the broadcast, Underwood confronted Osbourne about defending Piers Morgan and his controversial comments about the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In a March 9 tweet, Osbourne said to Piers Morgan, “I am with you. I stand by you…”

. @piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 9, 2021

“I don’t know what he’s uttered that’s racist?” Osbourne asked Underwood.

Morgan, who left “Good Morning Britain” after tens of thousands of complaints against him for the way he spoke about Markle and Prince Harry, said the couple dropped a “race bombshell” when they were talking to Winfrey about an alleged conversation in which a family member questioned their then-unborn child’s skin color.

“In those months when I was pregnant, and at the same time there was talk about no title, no security, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” said the duchess, who identifies as biracial.

Morgan also implied that he didn’t believe Meghan when she described contemplating suicide.

Throughout the conversation on-air, Osbourne began defending her friendship with Morgan and lashed out at Underwood.

“I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist so that makes me a racist?” Osbourne said. “And for me, at 68 years of age to have to turn around and say, ‘I ain’t racist.’ What’s he got to do with me?”

“Don’t try and cry because if anybody should be crying, it should be me…. You tell me where you have heard him say — educate me, tell me when you have heard him say racist things. Educate me, tell me.”

“It is not the exact word of racism, it’s the implication and the reaction to it,” Underwood responded. “To not want to address that because she is a Black woman and to try to dismiss it and to make it seem less than what it is, that’s what makes it racist.”

CBS said in its statement that Osbourne’s behavior “did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.”

Osbourne had apologized on Twitter, but the show halted production as an internal investigation took place.

The network also said it did not find any evidence that CBS executives “orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.”

CBS said it is in the process of coordinating courses and training about inclusion, equity and cultural awareness for hosts, producers and crew.

“The Talk” will return with episodes on Monday, April 12, 2021 following the pre-scheduled hiatus the week of April 5th.

There was no word yet on if Osbourne will be replaced.