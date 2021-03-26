FULLERTON (CBSLA) — An Anaheim man is scheduled to appear in court Friday for allegedly stealing several vehicles in Fullerton using a tow truck.
Kevin Cannata, 35, was arrested Wednesday after Fullerton police received several tips from the community about an investigation into three separate reports of stolen vehicles between Feb. 14 and March 13. He is being held on $200,000 bail.READ MORE: Family Sues Palmdale School District After Alleged Teacher’s Racist Tirade Recorded Over Zoom
Press Release – Suspect Arrested Stealing Cars Using a Tow Truckhttps://t.co/NdKNUNIfKd pic.twitter.com/7Pt8cMJT3w
— FullertonPD PIO (@FPDPIO) March 25, 2021READ MORE: Vaccine Super Site At Cal State Los Angeles To Shut Down April 11
Police say Cannata was in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest. A search of another vehicle and homes related to Cannata turned up property belonging to one of the stolen vehicles and ammunition, which Cannata is prohibited from possessing because he has prior felony convictions, according to Fullerton police.
One of the vehicles that was captured on surveillance video being taken away by a tow truck was a work van with thousands of dollars of equipment inside. Police say that missing van has not yet been found.MORE NEWS: LA County Organizations Warned About Cyber Security Threats
The investigation into these car thefts is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information about these crimes can contact Detective R. Brayley at (714) 738-5327.