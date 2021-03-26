SAN DIMAS (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was investigating Thursday after a woman and a dog were found stabbed to death near Lone Hill Park in San Dimas.

According to LASD, deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in progress at about 1:35 p.m. near the intersection of Shellman Avenue and Renwick Road.

“The call indicated a woman was screaming and later updated indicating a woman was being stabbed,” the department said in a statement.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a woman in her 60s lying unresponsive in the street with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds, LASD said. She was pronounced dead at the scene along with a dog that was found lying next to her.

LASD said investigators then identified an additional victim, a man in his 30s, who had been walking through the park toward the restroom when a man wielding a knife started walking toward him.

“From what I gathered from my son-in-law, Joe, he actually came after him first with the knife,” Tony Page said. “My son-in-law was able to get to his vehicle safely.

“At that point, the guy started attacking the lady that was walking her dog, started killing the dog with the knife then turned the knife on her and started killing her,” Page continued. “He, at that point, got out of his vehicle, found a rock, threw the rock, hit the suspect in the face, knocked him out and right shortly after that the authorities arrived.”

Drew Ashley, who lives nearby, said the attack was very troubling for the neighborhood.

“What everyone takes for granted is thinking you have safety no matter where you go,” he said. “Sometimes you gotta watch your surroundings, have some situational awareness.”

Deputies were able to take the suspect, described only as a 23-year-old Hispanic man from the San Gabriel Valley, into custody. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was being evaluated for head injuries, LASD said.

After he was medically cleared, LASD said he would be taken to the San Dimas Station and booked on suspicion of murder.

The motive for the attacks was not immediately clear.