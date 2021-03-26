IRVINE (CBSLA) — A 23-year-old Tustin man has been arrested in connection with an assault on a 69-year-old man who had been walking his dog at a middle school in Irvine.
Keven Quiroz was arrested Thursday in connection with an assault on an elderly man last Friday evening at Sierra Vista Middle School.
Irvine police had released several photos and surveillance video of the suspect earlier this week. The onslaught of media coverage brought in several tips from the public, including an anonymous one that led to the identification of Quiroz, police said.
Detectives found Quiroz at his apartment in Tustin Thursday morning and found evidence linking him to the assault, according to Irvine police. An unloaded rifle was also found in his vehicle, which police said was unrelated to the assault.
Police say they now believe the assault followed an argument over the suspect's unleashed dog at the school, and detectives do not believe the elderly man's ethnicity was a factor.
Quiroz, who is being held on $50,000 bail, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. Detectives are also looking into the rifle to determine if a weapons charge will be added. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on March 29.