LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A cherished skating rink has closed and will become a homeless shelter made possible by another beloved Los Angeles institution – the late “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek.
Before Trebek died last November, he and his wife made a donation so that the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission could purchase the old Skateland rollerskating rink and turn it into a bridge homeless shelter. The facility was unveiled Thursday as the Trebek Center.
“I know how proud Alex was of their mission. He was so deeply grateful to be a part of the solution, to always lend a helping hand by offering both hope and practical assistance to those in need,” his wife, Jean Trebek, said at the sign’s unveiling.
The 23,000-square-foot Trebek Center will undergo a $6 million renovation before it becomes a 100-bed bridge shelter to help the homeless transition into housing.