Protesters Clash With Police Over Shut Down Of Echo Park Lake Homeless Camps, Several Arrested bout a dozen people were arrested Thursday night during a protest against the removal of a large-scale homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake.

Homeless Shelter At Former Skateland Rollerskating Rink In Northridge Named For Alex TrebekBefore Trebek died last November, he and his wife made a donation so that the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission could purchase the old Skateland rollerskating rink and turn it into a bridge homeless shelter. The facility was unveiled Thursday as the Trebek Center.