LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actor Henry Winkler will reprise his iconic role as “The Fonz” for a fundraising table read of an episode of the TV show “Happy Days.”
The virtual event is being held to help raise funds for emergency financial and medical assistance, disaster relief and scholarships to SAG-AFTRA artists and their families and to support the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s free educational programming.READ MORE: Family Sues Palmdale School District After Teacher’s Racist Tirade Recorded Over Zoom
Winkler will join Glenn Close, who will play Marion Cunningham, John Carroll Lynch, as Howard Cunningham, Eli Goree and Aldis Hodge as Richie Cunningham and Ralph Malph, and Luke Newton as Potsie Weber.
The cast will read the 1975 episode entitled “The Motorcycle” where “The Fonz” seeks revenge when his treasured bike is demolished.READ MORE: Sharon Osbourne Leaves 'The Talk' After CBS Concludes She Was Not 'Respectful' To Co-Hosts
The episode will stream on Monday at 5 p.m. on People.com and on the PeopleTV app as well as on People’s social platforms.
SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance thanked Winkler for “bringing back his legendary role of ‘The Fonz'” as part of the benefit.
“This is out what our foundation is about — supporting our own community and helping those who need it most,” Vance said.MORE NEWS: 'Who Can Help Me Serve The People': Local Comedian Takes On Vaccine Equity With Grassroots Effort
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)