LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – All-Star NBA point guard Rajon Rondo is returning to Los Angeles, but will play in a different uniform.
Just ahead of the trade deadline Thursday, the Los Angeles Clippers traded three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner Lou Williams to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Rondo.
The 35-year-old Rondo spent 2018 to 2020 with the Lakers, and was instrumental in their title run last season.
However, he chose to sign a two-year, $15 million deal with the Hawks this past offseason.
Rondo will likely serve as a backup point guard to Patrick Beverly.
34-year-old guard Lou Williams spent the past four years with Clippers, winning back-to-back Sixth Man awards in 2018 and 2019.
“Lou is arguably the greatest sixth man to ever play the game, and he represented much more than that as a Clipper,” said Clippers President Lawrence Frank in a statement. “He is a leader and a connector, earning the highest level of respect from teammates and opponents alike. He lifted all of us. We will miss Lou and his family dearly.”
Along with the trade, the Clippers sent two second-round draft picks, for 2023 and 2027, to the Hawks.
The Clippers currently sit in third place in the competitive Western Conference with a 30-16 record.