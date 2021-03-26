BURBANK (CBSLA) — Two men and a woman have been arrested in the murders of a Burbank couple whose bodies were found on the side of a snowy highway in Mono County.
Cory Spurlock, 33, Orit Oged, 32, and Bradley Kohorst, 35, all of Missoula, Mont., were all arrested this week. Kohorst was taken into custody in Phoenix, Ariz. on Monday, while Spurlock and Oged were arrested in Missoula Thursday.
They have been arrested in connection with the deaths of William and Yesenia Larsen, whose bodies were found on Nov. 9, 2020, on the shoulder of Highway 395, approximately 10 miles north of Bridgeport in Mono County. The couple had no known connection to the area, and their deaths were investigated as a double homicide, Mono County sheriff's officials said.
The investigation — which included, among others, the Burbank police, San Bernardino County sheriff's investigators, the DEA, FBI and the state's Department of Justice Special Operations Unit – determined that several former business associates of the Larsens were connected to the deaths. Authorities did not make clear what kind of business the Larsens and the suspects were involved in, however.
Spurlock, Oged, and Kohorst are in custody awaiting extradition to Mono County, according to sheriff’s officials.